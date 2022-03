Fewer home buyers requested to cancel their Build-To-Order (BTO) flat applications in 2020 and 2021, despite facing a longer wait for the flats, compared with pre-Covid-19 years.

The hot HDB resale market, which saw prices rise by about 15 per cent since the first quarter of 2020 to the end of 2021, could have been one of the key reasons for fewer cancellations as some buyers opted for the "safe and affordable" BTO route, property analysts told The Straits Times.