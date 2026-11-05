Feb 2027 BTO launch to include second Mount Pleasant project, Bishan flats with shorter waiting times

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One of the projects set to be launched in February 2027 will be in the upcoming Mount Pleasant estate in Toa Payoh.

SINGAPORE – Mount Pleasant’s second Build-To-Order (BTO) project, as well as flats with shorter waiting times in Bishan, are among about 4,300 units that the Housing Board will launch for sale in February 2027.

The upcoming BTO exercise will have five projects across four towns, with one each in Toa Payoh, Bishan and Tengah, and two in Tampines.

The locations of the projects, as well as the planned mix of flat types for each project, were published by the HDB on Nov 4.

With relatively few flats going on sale in February, analysts expect application rates to be competitive, although demand could be dampened by a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise, where the HDB will sell about 5,000 flats that are completed or being built.

Generally, they said the upcoming projects in Bishan and Toa Payoh, as well as a 460-unit project in Tampines, are likely to be the most popular.

Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex, said: “These projects are located in predominantly private enclaves with relatively few new HDB flats, which may make these flats especially sought-after.”

In Toa Payoh, a 1,140-unit project – the second BTO project in the upcoming Mount Pleasant estate – will be built right by the eponymous MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

The project, which analysts believe will come under the Prime classification, is slated to have 450 two-room flexi flats, 90 three-room units and 600 four-room units, alongside amenities such as an eating house, a pre-school, an active ageing centre and a residents’ network centre.

Mount Pleasant Crest – the estate’s first BTO project – was launched in October 2025 and classified as Prime.

Wong said the project is “virtually at the doorstep of the future Mount Pleasant MRT station on the TEL, linking commuters directly to the Orchard shopping belt and the Central Business District”.

She noted that the development is also close to popular schools such as CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), St Joseph’s Institution and Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, which may appeal to couples and families with young children.

However, Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion Group – which comprises property firms OrangeTee and ETC – said the project may have several drawbacks, such as its proximity to the Pan-Island Expressway, which means residents may constantly have to deal with noise and dust.

Aerial perspective of the upcoming housing estate in Mount Pleasant, which will have about 6,000 flats. PHOTO: HDB

Furthermore, Sun said, the project is relatively far from central Toa Payoh, which means residents have less convenient access to amenities in the town centre.

Bishan

In Sin Ming, about 1,070 flats with shorter waiting times of under three years will be built, including 520 two-room flexi, 80 three-room and 470 four-room units.

A supermarket and a pre-school will be part of the project, which analysts believe will be classified as Plus because it is within a central town but relatively far from an MRT station.

The project will be about 900m from Marymount station on the Circle Line and about 800m from Upper Thomson station on the TEL.

Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg, said the project is likely to be popular as there is limited land in Bishan for new BTO projects.

Sun agreed, noting that buyers seeking a home in the wider region – in areas such as Upper Thomson, Ang Mo Kio, Marymount or Lentor – will have to pay much more for a resale flat or private property than for a BTO unit.

The site of an upcoming BTO project in Sin Ming, which will have about 1,070 flats will shorter wait times. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

While the project has relatively few shops and other amenities in its immediate surroundings, Wong said, BTO projects in Bishan have generally had healthy application rates and the Sin Ming project could appeal to buyers who value accessibility to central Singapore.

She expects three to four applicants per unit for the upcoming Toa Payoh and Bishan projects.

Tampines

Analysts unanimously said that of the two Tampines projects – a 460-unit project in Upper Changi and a 330-unit project in Tampines Street 11 – the former is likely to draw more attention, especially as it will offer five-room flats.

The Upper Changi project is slated to house 100 three-room units and 120 units each in two-room flexi, four-room and five-room configurations.

It will also have an eating house, a minimart and four retail units, among other facilities, and is relatively close to Upper Changi and Expo MRT stations.

Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore, said fresh supply of five-room units is relatively tight, with the last project in the town offering units of this size launched in July 2025, in Simei Symphony.

PropNex’s Wong noted that Simei Symphony’s 100 five-room flats drew 12.8 applicants per unit, and expects the five-room units in the Upper Changi project to be similarly popular.

Referencing Simei Symphony’s Standard classification, Sun said the Upper Changi project will likely fall under the same category.

Wong said the other project, in Tampines Street 11, targets a different buyer profile.

The project is slated to have 240 community care apartments – the first such flats in Tampines – and 90 four-room units.

These flats will help serve older residents with existing ties to Tampines who wish to age in place in a familiar neighbourhood, said Wong. She added that the two Tampines projects could have a collective application rate of five times or more, citing application rates of between 4.2 and 24.1 across the past five BTO launches for the town.

Tengah

In Tengah’s Brickland district, a 1,280-unit project will be launched, housing 410 two-room flexi units, 80 three-room units, 350 four-room units and 440 five-room units.

Analysts said the project is likely to be classified as Standard, and noted its proximity to the upcoming Brickland station on the North-South Line.

Lim said the upcoming February BTO launch may offer some unsuccessful applicants in the ongoing November 2026 exercise something to look forward to.

For instance, he noted that the upcoming Mount Pleasant project is just one MRT stop from Toa Payoh Hillside, while those unsuccessful in securing two-room flexi to five-room units in Plantation Dew may turn their attention to the Brickland project.

He added that smaller households keen to live in Toa Payoh may hold off on the ongoing exercise and wait for February, as three-room flats will be offered in Mount Pleasant – an option not available in Toa Payoh Hillside.

Including February’s exercise, at least 15,600 BTO units will be launched in 2027.

The figure, however, could be higher, as National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said in May 2026 that the HDB is likely to exceed its commitment to release 55,000 new homes for sale between 2025 and 2027.

In 2025, 19,723 BTO units were launched, while the figure was 19,608 in 2026.