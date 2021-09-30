Electricity tariff to rise by 3.2 per cent compared with previous quarter amid rising costs

SINGAPORE - Household residents will have to fork out more money for utility bills from Friday (Oct 1) to Dec 31 as the electricity tariff continues to climb since the start of the year.

The tariff will increase at an average of 3.2 per cent compared with the previous quarter, said national grid operator SP group in a statement on Thursday (Sept 30).

The rise is due to the higher cost of fuel for producing electricity by the power generation companies.

For households, the electricity tariff will increase from 23.38 cents to 24.11 cents per kilowatt hour in the fourth quarter, excluding goods and services tax.

This is the highest it has been priced since the January to March period last year.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will increase by $2.49, said SP group, which reviews electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by electricity industry regulator Energy Market Authority.

The revised electricity tariffsfor the coming quarter have been approved by the authority.

The electricity tariff is calculated from four components, including energy costs that reflect the cost of imported natural gas.

In a breakdown of the electricity tariff, SP group said power generation was more expensive due to rising costs of operating power stations, such as manpower and maintenance expenses.