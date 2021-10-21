Disorderly roll-out of protocols caused delays at dormitory

The disorderly roll-out of new testing and isolation protocols was one of the factors that led to delays in moving Covid-19-positive workers living in the Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory to off-site care and recovery facilities.

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman of the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), said this in a media statement yesterday, adding that logistical and resource challenges in the transfer of infected residents to care facilities and an unexpected spike in infections among residents in the dormitory also played a part.

MWC and representatives of the Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Employees' Union visited the Jurong dorm last Friday and spoke to about 200 residents.

Mr Yeo said that most of their concerns regarding new safe management measures and Covid-19 testing and isolation protocols were resolved within a day, after their plight was reported by local media last Thursday.

Among the new measures implemented since the start of this month are that fully vaccinated Covid-19-positive migrant workers who have no symptoms are to isolate and recover in a dedicated facility in their dorm for up to 10 days, while those with symptoms are given a polymerase chain reaction test and taken to a community care facility or hospital.

Mr Yeo said workers whom MWC spoke to confirmed that the authorities resolved the situation promptly by working with the dormitory operator and employers.

The workers also said that since the improvements were made, the transfer process for Covid-19-positive cases had become more timely.

The dorm came under the spotlight last week when residents gathered en masse to voice their frustrations, resulting in riot police being deployed to the vicinity.

During the visit, Mr Yeo said the team learnt that some of the residents did not understand the reasons and strategy behind the new measures, which might have contributed to the confusion and disorder.

He added that this feedback was given to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and MWC is working urgently with the ministry to address this.

Pictures of food that residents were given that was spoilt or contained insects had been circulated online, and Mr Yeo said MWC understands that the authorities are investigating the matter.

He added that though the team was not able to meet anyone who encountered such food, many workers they spoke to said there were sometimes issues with the timeliness and quantity of the meals, but this was rectified after controls were put in place by the authorities and employers.

Residents also said more could be done to ensure that the catered food meets their different tastes and dietary preferences, especially for those from China.

They were told that their employer is looking into this, said Mr Yeo.

He added that his team was told that the Chinese workers had been able to order online familiar Chinese sundries, groceries and rations not available at the dormitory's minimart.

These were delivered to them to supplement the catered food, but this was not allowed a week before Oct 13.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Kong Chee Min, chief executive of Centurion Corporation which manages eight dorms under the Westlite brand, said the dormitory temporarily halted deliveries when the number of positive cases rose.

This was to "avoid interrupting the movement of Covid-19 cases and also to reduce contact and contagion risks".

He said some residents order items in bulk or even pallet-loads for distribution or resale. This can obstruct areas such as security counters and fire engine access, and interfere with safe living measures and safe distancing controls.

MWC had advised the employers and dormitory management to restart the deliveries and Mr Yeo said the residents appreciated the return of this service.

Mr Yeo said some workers had also raised concerns regarding their workplace environment, and these were noted down and sent to the employers.

When asked what these concerns were, an MWC spokesman said it was working with the employer to ensure stricter enforcement of Covid-19 safety measures and "the provision of amenities to make life better for the migrant workers".

Mr Yeo said MWC understands that the employers are implementing some measures in response to the feedback.