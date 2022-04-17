Creating a heritage district among ideas for air base site

Creating a heritage district out of a cluster of old airport buildings in Paya Lebar Air Base, such as the control tower and hangars, was among suggestions by members of the Singapore Institute of Planners and the Singapore Institute of Architects.

The two organisations have been working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to develop conceptual ideas and proposals for the Paya Lebar Air Base area.

The airbase will be relocated in the 2030s. Changi Air Base East and Tengah Air Base will be expanded to house Paya Lebar Air Base's assets.

The Paya Lebar site and its surrounding industrial areas - five times the size of Toa Payoh - will be developed progressively into a new town comprising housing and recreational facilities, as well as spaces for businesses.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee noted the suggestions in a virtual dialogue yesterday on the URA's long-term plan review.

The session was attended by 250 members of the public.

Mr Lee said that among the suggestions was making the Paya Lebar Air Base area a Happiness Project - with urban designs that promote community bonding, and well-integrated blue and green spaces that can improve residents' well-being.

Blue spaces refer to water bodies such as streams and lakes, while green spaces refer to public parks and pockets of greenery.

"At the same time, we want to recognise the area's heritage as Singapore's former second international airport," he added.

Kallang Airport was the country's first international airport. It opened in 1937 and closed in 1955.

Paya Lebar Airport - then known as Singapore International Airport - replaced Kallang Airport in 1955. The Republic of Singapore Air Force took over the area after the airport ceased operations as a civilian airport in 1981.

Isabelle Liew