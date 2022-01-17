Check out potential new home on 3D map

Home buyers can now see how much sun their potential new property will get, as well as the amenities and other features in the area, without having to do a personal viewing.

Local property search portal Mogul.sg will launch a 3D map of Singapore today which reflects the location and relative heights of more than 150,000 buildings.

The map, which is free for home buyers to use at Mogul.sg, allows users to search and view the areas surrounding the property they are interested in from the comfort of their homes.

One key aspect of the map allows home buyers to check when the property is directly exposed to sunlight via a function that shows the shadows cast by buildings at different times of the day.

Other aspects include the building design, nearby amenities and whether any scenery could be blocked by other buildings - something that 2D maps cannot show as building heights are not visible.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made house-viewing time slots difficult to secure, with some home buyers having to wait for six to eight weeks," said Mr Gerald Sim, 41, co-founder of Mogul.sg.

"With this 3D map, home buyers will be able to make an informed decision on their desired unit or house at home, allowing them to shortlist houses and maximising their house-viewing slots."

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, house viewings cannot exceed a cap of five distinct visitors per household per day.

Mogul.sg worked as technology partner with French digital applications company F4, which built a similar 3D model of Paris in 2003 as a computer game.

The file size of Mogul.sg's map is small enough so that users can use it on their computers and mobile phones without having to wait long for the 3D images to load, said Mr Sim.

Mogul.sg took about a year to collect data and build the map.