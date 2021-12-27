Building firms get 'final' 2-month extension of Covid-19 relief from contractual obligations

SINGAPORE - Construction companies in Singapore will get an additional two-month reprieve from legal and enforcement action for their building and supply contracts.

The relief period will be extended till Feb 28 next year. The extension also applies to the co-sharing of additional non-manpower qualifying costs between contracting parties due to Covid-19 related delays.

Meanwhile, a relief framework that permits contractors to seek an adjusted contract sum to defray higher foreign manpower salary costs, subject to an assessor's determination, will be extended by another three months, till March 31 next year.

The extensions also apply to the rest of the built environment sector, which includes real estate, environment services and security.

The relief periods for legal and enforcement action, as well as cost sharing, were previously extended in September to Dec 31.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Monday (Dec 27) that the extension till Feb 28 for these two relief periods will be the final ones, "barring any unforeseen circumstances".

"We strongly encourage all contracting parties to use this final extension to agree on a sustainable course of action moving forward."

MND added that the extension of the relief period for adjusted contract sums to defray increased labour costs was in view of the continued increase in foreign manpower salary costs faced by contractors.

It also said this extension will complement the extension of foreign worker levy rebates for the same duration.

"To ensure the safe inflow of workers while minimising importation risk, we encourage firms to continue to tap on the two viable and safe entry lanes for construction work permit holders to bring in workers to meet their immediate needs - the tightened end-to-end process led by the industry, and the work pass holder general lane."

The Straits Times has reported that the cost of bringing in foreign workers rose as much as five times for some construction companies. This was after it was announced earlier in December that the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors cannot apply to bring in foreign workers via quarantine-free vaccinated travel lanes.

MND noted that recovery has been seen in the built environment sector.

For instance, the Building and Construction Authority has observed that industry-level certified progress payments have almost reached pre-Covid-19 levels, said MND.

"These indicate that construction works are progressing at a steady pace.

"However, firms in the built environment sector are still facing some challenges, including manpower shortage and elevated costs."