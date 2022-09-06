High demand for larger AMK, Tampines units

Larger flats in the mature estates of Ang Mo Kio and Tampines were the most popular in the Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise last month.

There were close to eight first-time applicants vying for each of the 398 four-room flats and 372 five-room and three-generation flats at the Central Weave @ AMK project. Prices there range from $535,000 to $676,000 for a four-room flat, and $713,000 to $877,000 for a five-room flat.

At the Sun Plaza Spring project in Tampines, 17.2 first-time applicants were vying for each of the 117 five-room flats, which are priced from $520,000.

Meanwhile, two projects under the prime location public housing model - Alexandra Vale and Havelock Hillside in Bukit Merah - had a first-time application rate of below one for the 353 three-room flats. This means that all first-timers are likely to get a chance to select a flat.