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BCA said it has developed a safety guide that outlines good industry practices for escalator owners, managing agents and manufacturers.

SINGAPORE - Consistently high numbers of escalator accidents in the past two years have necessitated a new industry playbook to strengthen safety awareness and support safe escalator use at places such as malls, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said.

The authority on Nov 20 said it has developed a safety guide that outlines good industry practices for escalator owners, managing agents and manufacturers.

These include installing escalator features such as handrail speed monitoring, and providing safety ambassadors during peak periods. The guide for lift owners includes information on their statutory duties, how to select a maintenance contractor and servicing package and advice on modernising old lifts.

This guide comes as pedestrian traffic is expected to rise during the festive season.

According to BCA, 97% of the 745 incidents reported between January and September 2026 were related to how escalators were used, consistent with trends observed in the past two years.

From 2024 to 2025, the authority received an average of around 900 escalator incident reports annually.

About 69% of reported escalator incidents occurred at MRT stations, while 23% happened in shopping malls.

These areas tend to see high pedestrian volumes and cater to users of different age groups and mobility needs, BCA noted.

Seniors over 60 years of age accounted for around 60% of reported escalator incidents, followed by those aged 10 to 59 (34%), and children aged 9 and below (6%).

The most common causes of accidents included not holding onto the handrail or moving while on the escalators (22%), carrying bulky items such as prams, luggage and shopping trolleys (19%), and not having a firm footing on the escalators (11%).

“Incidents can happen to anyone, and a few simple precautions can make a real difference: holding on to the handrail, standing firmly within the yellow lines, and using the lift when carrying bulky items,” the BCA noted.

Retail landlord Lendlease, whose portfolio includes Parkway Parade, 313@somerset, Jem and PLQ Mall, told The Straits Times that the safety of its shoppers, tenants and employees are its top priority.

A company spokesperson said it is supporting BCA’s initiative through awareness campaigns - such as an escalator safety roadshow at Jem on Dec 2 - and will display BCA’s safety posters at prominent locations across its malls.

“We hope these serve as friendly reminders of the simple habits that help everyone play a part in using escalators and lifts safely,” Lendlease said.

Frasers Property Singapore’s head of sustainability and safety Kew Yuan Chun cited measures in place across 10 of its managed and owned malls , including BCA escalator safety signs at escalator entrances and regular public-address announcements at selected properties to encourage safe behaviour.

He said the developer has also adopted “location-specific measures to enhance user safety and accessibility.”

“For instance, the speed of the basement 2 escalator at Northpoint City South Wing, which serves commuters travelling to and from Yishun MRT Station, has been adjusted and calibrated, while staying within regulatory limits,” Kew said.

This is aimed at providing users, particularly the elderly, with a safer and more comfortable boarding and alighting experience, he added.

Frasers is also looking to further enhance escalator safety based on usage patterns, customer profiles and operational requirements at each of its properties.

Teo Orh Hai, BCA’s group director, electrical and mechanical engineering group, said: “Our priority is to prevent escalator incidents and injuries. Escalators in Singapore are equipped with safety features and are subject to regulatory requirements for inspection and maintenance, but keeping escalator journeys safe requires everyone to play their part.”

Under the Building Control (Fixed Installations) Regulations 2025, escalator owners are required to ensure that their escalators undergo prescribed inspections, testing and maintenance, BCA said.

Where an escalator is found to pose a safety risk, it must be taken out of service until the necessary rectification works have been completed and it is safe to resume operation, the authority said.

Incidents involving injuries and critical faults in escalator safety equipment must also be reported to BCA in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements.