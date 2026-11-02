Auction sales of luxury homes seized in $3b laundering case falter amid mismatched expectations 

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A freehold luxury condominium unit at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road was knocked down for $8.5 million on Oct 28, a 13% discount off its guide price of $9.8 million.

SINGAPORE – A freehold luxury condominium unit at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road owned by the wife of Wang Bingang, one of the suspects in the $3 billion money laundering case, was knocked down at an auction for $8.5 million on Oct 28.

This is 13% below the guide price of $9.8 million for the 2,691 sq ft property, but $500,000 above the $8 million paid for a similarly sized unit in the River Valley project in July 2025.