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Auction sales of luxury homes seized in $3b laundering case falter amid mismatched expectations 

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A freehold luxury condominium at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road was knocked down for $8.5 million on Oct 28, a 13 per cent discount off its guide price of $9.8 million.

A freehold luxury condominium unit at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road was knocked down for $8.5 million on Oct 28, a 13% discount off its guide price of $9.8 million.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

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Grace Leong

  • Luxury homes seized in Singapore’s $3 billion money laundering case are selling slowly. Only five of 47 auctioned properties have sold, including a New Futura unit for $8.5 million.
  • High prices, the 60 per cent ABSD for foreign buyers, and competition from cheaper new prime launches are weighing on demand.
  • Experts say Sentosa Cove homes may struggle more because freehold city units offer better resale value.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A freehold luxury condominium unit at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road owned by the wife of Wang Bingang, one of the suspects in the $3 billion money laundering case, was knocked down at an auction for $8.5 million on Oct 28.

This is 13% below the guide price of $9.8 million for the 2,691 sq ft property, but $500,000 above the $8 million paid for a similarly sized unit in the River Valley project in July 2025.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.