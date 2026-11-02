Auction sales of luxury homes seized in $3b laundering case falter amid mismatched expectations
- Luxury homes seized in Singapore’s $3 billion money laundering case are selling slowly. Only five of 47 auctioned properties have sold, including a New Futura unit for $8.5 million.
- High prices, the 60 per cent ABSD for foreign buyers, and competition from cheaper new prime launches are weighing on demand.
- Experts say Sentosa Cove homes may struggle more because freehold city units offer better resale value.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A freehold luxury condominium unit at New Futura in Leonie Hill Road owned by the wife of Wang Bingang, one of the suspects in the $3 billion money laundering case, was knocked down at an auction for $8.5 million on Oct 28.
This is 13% below the guide price of $9.8 million for the 2,691 sq ft property, but $500,000 above the $8 million paid for a similarly sized unit in the River Valley project in July 2025.