Aspirations on public housing to be discussed, will guide future policies: Minister

How should the Government's commitment to Singaporeans on housing evolve in tandem with changes in society, and what are Singaporeans' aspirations and concerns about public housing?
These are among the questions that need to be discussed as Singapore looks forward to planning and providing housing in the years ahead while safeguarding land and resources for future generations, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Sunday at a public engagement session at the URA Centre in Maxwell Road.
The session is the first in a series kicking off Build - one of the six pillars of the Forward Singapore exercise to forge a new social compact, launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in June.
Speaking to the 180 members of the public who attended the session, Mr Lee said: "Social compact may sound very high-level, but it's actually very important to talk about our duties and responsibilities, our aspirations and expectations, as these will guide how we use our resources.
"It will then translate into the way we implement our housing policy as a whole, the planning for Singapore's land use, and it will translate to changes along the way."
Mr Lee acknowledged that top-of-mind issues are construction delays, waiting times for Housing Board flats, and affordability of housing.
To address immediate challenges, HDB is managing the construction delays and ramping up supply to launch up to 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025 to meet housing demands, he said.
Mr Lee said the Government will "continue to keep a close watch" on the property market to ensure it is stable and sustainable.
"Our social compact on housing is not static, has not been and never will be. As our circumstances change and our society evolves, our policies must also evolve constantly to keep pace," he added.
For instance, new policies such as the prime location public housing (PLH) model have been introduced to ensure opportunities for Singaporeans to live in central locations, rather than leaving it to free market forces, said Mr Lee.
Another policy that has evolved is the Ethnic Integration Policy.
In March, HDB introduced a policy to allow owners who faced constraints in selling their units to sell them back to HDB, he said.
Changing aspirations, such as independent seniors preferring to live near their children instead of with them, and Singaporeans wishing to live apart from their parents at an earlier age, will also be studied as part of the exercise, said Mr Lee.
In previous public engagement sessions on the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Long-Term Plan Review, suggestions included further prioritising newly married couples who are first-time home buyers and applying the stringent PLH criteria more widely to ensure affordable public housing, said Mr Lee.
Sunday's session is the first of around 20 public engagements and roadshows that will take place till December.
Roadshows will start on Oct 8 at Woodlands Civic Centre, followed by other locations such as Our Tampines Hub and the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh.
A public poll to gather feedback and suggestions on public housing will run in tandem from Oct 8 till Nov 27.
Retired healthcare worker Richard Wong, 65, who participated in Sunday's session, said one idea floated in his group was to revisit older housing policies that older Singaporeans such as himself had benefited from and see if they can be made relevant today.
One example is the now-defunct registration for flats system where units were built in advance and buyers could select the broad geographical zone of their desired flat location.
"In the 1990s, it took me about three months to get my flat... so I empathise with young people today who are finding it hard to get their first home," said Mr Wong.