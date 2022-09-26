Aspirations on public housing to be discussed, will guide future policies: Minister

How should the Government's commitment to Singaporeans on housing evolve in tandem with changes in society, and what are Singaporeans' aspirations and concerns about public housing?

These are among the questions that need to be discussed as Singapore looks forward to planning and providing housing in the years ahead while safeguarding land and resources for future generations, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Sunday at a public engagement session at the URA Centre in Maxwell Road.

The session is the first in a series kicking off Build - one of the six pillars of the Forward Singapore exercise to forge a new social compact, launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in June.

Speaking to the 180 members of the public who attended the session, Mr Lee said: "Social compact may sound very high-level, but it's actually very important to talk about our duties and responsibilities, our aspirations and expectations, as these will guide how we use our resources.

"It will then translate into the way we implement our housing policy as a whole, the planning for Singapore's land use, and it will translate to changes along the way."

Mr Lee acknowledged that top-of-mind issues are construction delays, waiting times for Housing Board flats, and affordability of housing.

To address immediate challenges, HDB is managing the construction delays and ramping up supply to launch up to 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025 to meet housing demands, he said.

Mr Lee said the Government will "continue to keep a close watch" on the property market to ensure it is stable and sustainable.

"Our social compact on housing is not static, has not been and never will be. As our circumstances change and our society evolves, our policies must also evolve constantly to keep pace," he added.

For instance, new policies such as the prime location public housing (PLH) model have been introduced to ensure opportunities for Singaporeans to live in central locations, rather than leaving it to free market forces, said Mr Lee.

Another policy that has evolved is the Ethnic Integration Policy.

In March, HDB introduced a policy to allow owners who faced constraints in selling their units to sell them back to HDB, he said.