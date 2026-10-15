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askST: How can home owners protect themselves when tenants use shell companies to rent property?

American Anthony Thomas Price had used Noranth Ventures, a shell company, to rent a semi-detached house in Lengkong Dua in Kembangan for $7,500 a month.

SINGAPORE – Home owners who have leased their properties to companies with little or no assets, may later have difficulty recovering unpaid rents.

Such risks were thrust into the spotlight following a case in which a judge found that American Anthony Thomas Price had used shell companies to rent three landed homes and defaulted on his rent.

The Straits Times asked lawyer Daniel Chen from Lee & Lee, who specialises in property disputes, how landlords can protect themselves in such circumstances, and what recourse they have when tenants default on rent.

What checks should owners conduct before renting out their property?

Owners should check whether prospective tenants are undischarged bankrupts or have bankruptcy applications filed against them.

They may also search for ongoing or previous lawsuits involving prospective tenants. Such searches can be conducted through the courts’ electronic filing system or its service bureau, for a fee.

If the renter is a company, landlords can also check if the company is GST (goods and services tax) registered, to get an idea of the company’s annual turnover. Businesses must register for GST if their annual taxable turnover exceeds $1 million.

A business profile search on Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) portal alone is insufficient as it only provides basic company information, Chen said.

What warning signs should landlords look out for?

Chen said the fact that a company is looking to lease a residential property is usually a warning sign, unless the company is doing so to house its employees there.

He suggested that owners avoid leasing residential properties to companies, unless they can give an assurance that the lease is for employees who are for some reason unable to enter into the lease directly.

Owners should also find out who the actual occupants are, and whether the company has the financial means to meet its rental obligations.

A company having little paid-up capital does not mean it will be unable to pay rent, Chen noted, but it is a reason to carry out further checks.

How can owners protect themselves before signing a a tenancy agreement?

First, the deposit should be paid in full before the tenancy begins. Chen said the higher the deposit, the greater the protection. However, he noted that there are some market standards which are difficult to deviate from.

Second, personal guarantees would provide additional protection, as the landlord can pursue the guarantor for unpaid rent.

If the tenant is a company, landlords can require a personal guarantee from a company director or the actual occupant.

However, further legal action is required to enforce the guarantee, and if the guarantor has no assets against which judgment can be enforced, the landlord may still end up with nothing.

What can owners do if tenants stop paying rent and refuse to leave? Can they change the locks?

Owners should check the tenancy agreement and notify tenants of the breach.

They are required to give tenants reasonable time – typically 14 days -– to pay the rent. If the tenant fails to pay the rent within that time, the owner can re-enter the premises and forfeit the tenancy in accordance with the terms of the tenancy agreement.

The tenancy agreement will usually provide that if rent has been unpaid after some time from a notice requiring the tenant to do so, the landlord can re-enter the premises and thereby forfeit the tenancy. Since there is no longer any tenancy, the owner is then entitled to change the locks. However, they will have to be mindful of the safety of occupants.

For example, they should not lock anyone inside the property. There are also potential legal claims arising from their actions if they change the locks.

Chen said it is advisable to obtain a court order for vacant possession of the premises when tenants refuse to leave, or where the landlord does not wish to take the risk that claims might be made against them.

Can owners recover unpaid rent from a shell company?

Chen said there is almost no chance of recovering unpaid rent owed by a shell company. Owners can seek to enforce a court’s judgment against the company’s assets, but if the company has no assets, it is impractical to do so, he added.

He said that in some cases, the court can “pierce the corporate veil” to make directors or shareholders liable for a company’s debts, but this is extremely rare and would require further litigation. Landlords should not count on this being a possibility, he said.