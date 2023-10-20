Meet the firms bringing dream homes to life with smart design and innovation

The contractors and consultants behind Singapore’s public housing often go about their work without much fanfare. Guided by the Housing Board (HDB), these companies deliver quality homes for the population – project after project – quietly and professionally.

Take P&T Consultants – its design of Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok merges the modern-looking towers seamlessly with the existing developments in the estate, blending them into the surroundings.

Designed by Surbana Jurong Group, SkyResidence @ Dawson and SkyOasis @ Dawson – located side by side along Margaret Drive – are emblematic of the evolving ethos in public housing: One that prioritises greenery, even in a high-density living environment.

Besides the architects and consultants, the building contractors are just as important. Kay Lim Construction and Trading, for instance, showcased resilience and innovative thinking to overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.