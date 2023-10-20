Meet the firms bringing dream homes to life with smart design and innovation

The contractors and consultants behind Singapore’s public housing often go about their work without much fanfare. Guided by the Housing Board (HDB), these companies deliver quality homes for the population – project after project – quietly and professionally.
Take P&T Consultants – its design of Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok merges the modern-looking towers seamlessly with the existing developments in the estate, blending them into the surroundings.
Designed by Surbana Jurong Group, SkyResidence @ Dawson and SkyOasis @ Dawson – located side by side along Margaret Drive – are emblematic of the evolving ethos in public housing: One that prioritises greenery, even in a high-density living environment.
Besides the architects and consultants, the building contractors are just as important. Kay Lim Construction and Trading, for instance, showcased resilience and innovative thinking to overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
For their outstanding work in the design and construction of HDB projects, P&T, Surbana Jurong and Kay Lim, together with many other firms, were presented the HDB Awards. This year, HDB handed out a total of 26 awards to deserving architects, engineers and building contractors.
The annual awards, which cover design, construction and engineering, acknowledge the ingenuity, innovation, and sheer grit of these industry players.
Here is a selection of the award-winning companies that have employed clever design or adopted innovative building methods to deliver quality public housing developments for Singapore residents.
JGP Architecture
Home-grown architectural firm JGP Architecture has fused history with modern design and green spaces in its latest project, Havelock Hillside, earning it the Certificate of Merit (Design).
Situated near the site of the 1961 Bukit Ho Swee fire, the development pays homage to HDB’s post-fire rebuilding by incorporating images of those efforts in its public spaces.
The design of the development also works around the site’s hilly terrain, optimising the available ground space to weave in greenery around its high-rise blocks.
Kay Lim Construction & Trading
Despite construction hurdles and Covid-19 challenges, Kay Lim Construction & Trading completed the Forest Spring @ Yishun development earlier than scheduled, earning them the Construction Award (Housing) for stellar project management.
Kay Lim enabled simultaneous construction of the blocks, carpark, and environmental deck, which helped to reduce the construction time.
The firm's success extended to upgrading projects in Yishun and Woodlands under the Home Improvement Programme (HIP).
Similarly, using novel and ingenious building solutions, they were finished ahead of schedule, winning them the HDB Construction Award (Upgrading).
P&T Consultants
Architectural firm P&T Consultants has been lauded for its innovative approaches to public housing.
Its project, Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, earned the Design Award for its distinctive design, with slender high-rise blocks standing out from the surrounding developments.
P&T also clinched the HDB Innovative Engineering Award (Design) for Garden Waterfront I and II @ Tengah.
This project features new engineering designs to improve construction productivity and sustainability.
SCT Construction
SCT Construction clinched its first HDB Award in Construction (Upgrading) for outstanding efforts in upgrading several projects in Hougang under the HIP.
The Singapore firm’s success hinged on proactive communication with residents as well as its willingness to go above and beyond to ensure smooth operations.
Also playing an important role in its success was its foresight in ensuring a buffer supply of construction materials and retaining a versatile, skilled workforce to counteract potential pandemic-related disruptions.
Surbana Jurong
In the heart of a verdant oasis stand the SkyResidence @ Dawson and SkyOasis @ Dawson housing projects designed by Surbana Jurong Group.
SkyResidence integrates conserved trees into its architectural fabric, while SkyOasis has plazas and terraces blending effortlessly into the neighbouring Alexandra Canal park.
Surbana Jurong’s commitment to harmonising architecture and nature also shines in projects such as Bukit Merah Ridge.
On the engineering front, Surbana Jurong and its member companies are revolutionising construction approaches.
For example, Woodleigh Village, constructed by KTP Consultants, merges transport, commercial and residential elements seamlessly into the integrated development.
Teambuild Engineering & Construction
Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Teambuild Engineering and Construction successfully completed the Build-To-Order project Northshore Edge in Punggol ahead of schedule in 2022.
Using innovative methods, it assembled building components in a "Lego-like" fashion, ensuring optimal quality, increased productivity, and minimal wastage.
For its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, it clinched the HDB Construction Award (Housing).
Welltech Construction
Celebrated for its forward thinking approach and dedication, Welltech Construction received awards for two projects: The construction of Clementi Peaks and an upgrading project in Hougang.
At Clementi Peaks, digital tech and artificial intelligence were seamlessly integrated, ensuring efficient construction and safety.
In Hougang, the firm tackled the upgrading of flats in 47 HDB blocks. Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, Welltech’s adaptability and foresight ensured the successful and timely upgrade of the flats.