AMK Sers residents can now apply for BTO flat in same area

Ang Mo Kio residents affected by the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) will now have the option of applying for a new flat in the same estate.

In an upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise this month, up to 10 per cent of flats offered at the Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio BTO project will be set aside for priority allocation for eligible households. This includes Sers residents.

This means that if the number of applications the Housing Board receives is within 10 per cent of the flat supply, all applicants will be able to book a flat.

If the number of applications exceeds 10 per cent, applicants will be assigned queue numbers via a ballot, similar to the standard BTO process.

The 10 per cent priority allocation comes under the Resettlement, Relocation, Sers and Tenants' Priority Scheme, which also covers other groups of buyers such as tenants of HDB rental flats.

In a letter sent to Ang Mo Kio Sers residents last Friday and seen by The Straits Times, HDB said some residents had expressed interest in applying for the Ang Mo Kio BTO exercise this month.

HDB said it has decided to allow residents to apply for the BTO project as it is located within Ang Mo Kio town and the delivery possession date (DPD) is estimated to be within 2029.

Residents will also be able to apply for the Keat Hong Grange BTO project in Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands South Plains BTO project in Woodlands and Sun Plaza Spring BTO project in Tampines during the August BTO sales exercises, subject to the 10 per cent priority allocation.

HDB said this is because these projects have a DPD no later than March 31, 2029, which is the DPD of the designated replacement site next to ITE College Central.

ST understands that some residents had petitioned the authorities to offer the Ang Mo Kio BTO site in August as a second replacement site.

Sers residents who apply for a new flat at a designated replacement site are guaranteed one.

HDB also said it expects to inform residents in the four Sers blocks - Blocks 562 to 565 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 - of the actual compensation amount in November.

It added that the designated replacement site would have amenities such as an eating house, a dialysis centre and a childcare centre.

The latest offer from HDB comes after a petition was submitted to Parliament by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai on behalf of five Ang Mo Kio residents. In the petition, Mr Leong asked for a review of Sers and to suspend the scheme until the review is completed.

Last month, HDB announced a 50-year lease rehousing option that would allow Ang Mo Kio Sers residents to move without having to top up more money.

Since the Sers announcement on April 7, several Ang Mo Kio residents have expressed frustration about having to top up money for a similar-sized replacement flat.

Yesterday, residents said the additional Ang Mo Kio BTO site may be more accessible than the existing replacement site, but there are other issues.

Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio is bounded by Ang Mo Kio Central 2 and 3, and is about a 10-minute walk from Ang Mo Kio MRT station. It will house about 890 two-room flexi, four-room, five-room and three-generation flats.

Information technology manager Anuar Abubakar, 53, said the BTO site is nearer to the MRT station, so the flats are likely to be more expensive compared with those near ITE College Central.

The 10 per cent priority allocation also means that residents are not guaranteed a flat and may have to ballot, he said.

Mr Anuar has two children, one of whom attends a primary school in Ang Mo Kio. He said: "Even if I have the good fortune and can select a BTO flat in Ang Mo Kio Central, I will have to fork out even more money. I have young kids, does that even make sense?"

The key issue, he added, is that it is unfair to force residents to move out and make them either downsize, take a shorter lease, or fork out more money.

Retired clerk Fred Lee, 73, said he will decide which BTO flat type to take up after he sees the selling price, which will be made known only at the launch.

Mr Lee, who shares a four-room flat with his sister and mother, said: "I will have to appeal to get two separate two-room flexi units on a short lease because there are three of us. I believe it will also be cheaper."