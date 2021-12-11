Affordability, inclusiveness of housing on the young's minds

Housing has not been one of the most politically charged issues in Singapore for the past decade, but the twin factors of rising prices and accessibility of home ownership mean it could return as the topic du jour by the next general election.

Pandemic-related construction delays meant that young home owners have had to wait to get their keys and put off starting families.

Those who have instead looked to the resale market have seen Housing Board flat prices rise to record highs this year, throwing up questions of home affordability for the younger generation, said property experts.

Real estate agency OrangeTee & Tie's chief executive officer Steven Tan noted that the demand for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats has increased significantly since 2019, with the ratio of first-timer applicants rising from two to three times between 2016 and 2018, to between four and five times from 2019 to date.

Should home prices continue to creep up and perceptions form that people are getting priced out, there may yet be echoes of the 2011 General Election, when housing affordability dented the People's Action Party's (PAP) electoral performance, said National University of Singapore sociologist (NUS) Tan Ern Ser.

Agreeing, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy senior research fellow Ng Kok Hoe said: "Singaporeans have always been sensitive to cost-of-living issues… We should expect housing costs to continue to weigh on people's minds - and on electoral behaviour."

What is different this time, however, is a growing emphasis on fairness in access to home ownership, over even that of affordability, said Associate Professor Leong Chan Hoong of the Singapore University of Social Sciences' Centre for Applied Research.

The pandemic and shift to working from home mean people now think of home not just as a roof over their heads, but also as an office and an essential own space, he said.

To millennials, "the root of it is whether they feel they have been given a fair chance at home ownership, and what used to maybe be a privilege is now considered a right".

The political compact has always been that if you are a family and legally married, you deserve an apartment, he said.

"But now this is where you can find tension - on the one hand, we want to maintain the sanctity of marriage and want to give priority to these families, but on the other hand, how can the Government not support or be perceived to not support millennials who want to achieve their housing aspirations?" he added.

The young are increasingly vocal against parts of the housing policy relating to those outside of the traditional family nucleus, such as allowing singles to buy a BTO flat only from age 35, experts noted.

HDB's control over who gets to buy subsidised BTO flats through its eligibility criteria is likely to come under increased scrutiny, said NUS sociologist Chua Beng Huat.

"The criteria are effectively rules of exclusion, such as (of) unmarried single mothers," he said.

"In a society that is increasingly concerned with fairness and justice, exclusions will be seen as unfair and unjust."

One example is the exorbitant capital gains made by those who sold their units at Pinnacle@Duxton, who are already among higher-wage earners, noted Professor Chua. This has been seen as undeserving and unfair.

The "unfairness" has generated public outcry, which has caused the Government to respond with the new prime location public housing model, he said.

Flats launched under the new model come with a subsidy clawback clause upon resale, and owners will be subject to a 10-year minimum occupation period, up from the five years for other flats, before they can sell their units on the open market.

The new model is meant to ensure that new public housing in prime, central locations will remain affordable, accessible and inclusive for Singaporeans and discourage those looking to flip their property for a substantial windfall.

Dr Ng noted that housing policy has, in the past, shown responsiveness to the public's cost concerns.

He added: "Over time, the position of singles in the public housing system has also improved, albeit slowly. But the treatment of single, 'never married' parents and lower-income families remains problematic.

"The narrow definition of 'nuclear family' disadvantages single parents in terms of housing access and cost. Limiting subsidised rental flats to one-and two-room flat types means that lower-income families' space needs are often not met."

This, of course, does not take away the reality that housing remains a limited resource, said Prof Leong.

Public policy must then ensure housing as a basic need is met, all the more so for families with the least resources, said Dr Ng. This will provide a secure and conducive environment for family life and child development, especially for the most vulnerable in the community.

The Government has made efforts to address this - for example, through the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant of up to $80,000 that was announced in 2019. Under the grant, close to $500 million has been disbursed to 15,600 first-time flat buyers as at end-2020.

Another example is the Proximity Housing Grant of up to $30,000 which was rolled out in August 2015. It has doled out $748 million to about 40,200 households as at end-2020.

IMPACT ON FUTURE ELECTIONS

NUS' Associate Professor Tan said housing issues could affect the incumbent PAP's electoral performance in the near future if familiar gripes persist.

Past elections have seen housing play a critical role, in particular the 2011 General Election, which was deemed a watershed election.

Then, immigration and cost of living, including housing affordability, were hot-button issues that affected the popular vote garnered by the PAP, said experts.

Subsequently, Mr Khaw Boon Wan, the new Minister for National Development then who had taken over from Mr Mah Bow Tan, introduced a whole slew of policy changes.

These included delinking the pricing of new flats from the 20 per cent market discount from equivalent resale flats, increasing the supply of new flats sharply as supply had been stagnant before, and increasing housing grants to low-income first-time buyers and lower-or middle-class families who needed to upgrade, said Prof Chua.

"All the changes caused prices to decline gradually. The pay-off to the Government was a resounding increase in popular vote in (the 2015 General Election) and this almost knocked off WP from Aljunied GRC," he added.

Housing has not played as significant a role in elections since. For example, last year, the hot-button issues were jobs, competition from foreign professionals and the need for diverse views in Parliament, noted Prof Tan.

"Though some of the opposition parties did press for policy changes with regard to Sers (Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme), housing for singles and single-parent families, lowering the prices of public flats, expanding rental housing eligibility, and doing away with the Ethnic Integration Policy," he added.

Under Sers, residents are compensated for their existing homes and given discounts on new flats.

Prof Leong said that going forward, with the increase in population size and the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, labour shortages and skyrocketing costs of materials, the supply side of housing could be another angle for housing to take the stage again at the general election.

On the topic of Sers and lease decay, these are currently less relevant to Singaporeans than rising HDB prices and the lack of supply, said OrangeTee & Tie's Mr Tan. These topics could become more pressing further down the road as certain precincts or estates grow older, he added.

Dr Ng noted that problems may arise then as the current range of measures, like the Home Improvement Programme, Sers and Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme, cannot entirely address concerns.

"A possible response is to introduce more tenure options by expanding and diversifying the public rental sector. Compared with the traditional ownership model premised on incomes from long, continuous and stable careers, this may allow people more capacity and flexibility to deal with economic volatility."