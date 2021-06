A total of 87 Housing Board flats have changed hands for at least $1 million in the first five months of the year, surpassing the 82 units sold for at least that amount in the whole of last year.

So far, this is the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a year on record, since the first unit sold for more than $1 million in 2012. That year, only two units changed hands for at least that amount.