5 BTO projects to be launched tomorrow

Five Build-To-Order (BTO) projects will be launched tomorrow, including two under the prime location public housing (PLH) model.

Applications for the flats close on June 2, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee yesterday.

This month's BTO exercise will see around 4,500 BTO units launched in the mature estates of Bukit Merah, Queenstown and Toa Payoh, and the non-mature estates of Jurong West and Yishun.

The projects in Bukit Merah and Queenstown will fall under the PLH model, the Housing Board said on Monday.

In Bukit Merah, around 1,660 three-room and four-room units will be offered on a site bounded by Henderson, Tiong Bahru and Lower Delta roads.

In Queenstown, around 860 three-room and four-room flats will be launched on a site in Ghim Moh Road, next to Buona Vista MRT station.

There will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise, which offers flats across various towns islandwide.

HDB is on track to launch up to 23,000 BTO flats this year.

BTO projects in towns such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Woodlands will be offered in August.

Mr Lee added that up to 100,000 new HDB homes will be launched between 2021 and 2025, based on demand.

Asked whether BTO flats in areas like Bishan could come under the PLH model as the PLH projects in Bukit Merah and Queenstown are "quite far from town", Mr Lee noted that the model will be applied to projects in the city centre and HDB towns in the city area.

Bukit Merah and Queenstown are within the town boundaries that potentially fall under the prime location housing model, he said.

But even in those areas, the authorities will look at specific locations and the attributes of a site before deciding whether it should come under the PLH model, he added.

Isabelle Liew