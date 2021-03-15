Four sites in Balestier, Toa Payoh, Bedok and Jurong East to be cleared for housing projects

SINGAPORE - Four sites in Balestier, Toa Payoh, Bedok and Jurong East will be cleared to make way for residential projects, according to tender documents put out by the Housing Board and seen by The Straits Times.

The sites - 51 Jalan Rajah, 1 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, 58 Bedok North Street 3 and 571 Jurong East Street 24 - are zoned residential in the Urban Redevelopment Authority masterplan, which guides development in the next 10 to 15 years. This means either HDB flats or private homes can be built on the land.