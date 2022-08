Three former school campuses in Upper Changi and Teban Gardens are set to make way for planned housing developments.

According to documents published yesterday, the Housing Board is seeking arborist consultancy services for proposed demolition works at 7 Jalan Tiga Ratus in Upper Changi - the former site of Changkat Changi primary and secondary schools - as well as 700 West Coast Road in Teban Gardens, which was occupied by Pandan Primary School.