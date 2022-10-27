240 assisted living flats to be launched in Queensway in November

SINGAPORE - About 240 community care flats that will be located in Queensway will be launched in November’s Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise.

The assisted living public housing project will be the second of its kind to be launched by the Government, following the first such project launched in Bukit Batok in February 2021.

Those keen to check out the design of these flats may do so at an exhibition held at HDB Hub from Friday until March 31, 2023. 3D models of the community care block, as well as a flat unit, are on display there, along with a mock-up of the communal space in the block and a showroom of a flat with a floor area of about 32 sq m.

The upcoming Queensway community care flats will be part of the Queensway Canopy BTO development, which will also comprise 3- and 4-room flats, unlike the Bukit Batok community care block, which will not be accompanied by other flat types and is slated for completion in 2024.

Locating various flat types together was done deliberately to encourage and promote inter-generational bonding, said Senior Minister of State (SMS) for National Development Tan Kiat How on Thursday morning, after touring the exhibition display.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Health and the Housing Board noted that the new community care flats would be situated within the Health District @ Queenstown - a programme that will support residents to lead healthier and more productive lives.

They added that the new project’s proximity to Alexandra Hospital means medical and healthcare services can be incorporated into care services available for residents.

Besides benefitting from senior-friendly fittings in their homes - such as wheelchair-friendly doors - residents living in community care flats will also have to subscribe to a basic service package, which includes services such as 24-hour emergency monitoring and basic health checks. The package costs residents about $2000 per year.

An onsite community manager will also help to connect residents with relevant care service providers according to their needs, and assist with simple household fixes, said the authorities. Those who require more services such as meal delivery can opt in for them at additional cost.

Asked about the small flat sizes, HDB said the flats were “intentionally designed to be slightly smaller, to encourage residents to spend time at the communal spaces to interact with other residents”. Such spaces will be included on every floor of the community care block.