2,100 Punggol waterfront flats coming up

More than 2,000 families can opt for waterfront living when two housing projects at a new Punggol district are launched later this month.

Occupying the north-eastern tip of Punggol town, where the land meets the Johor Strait, Punggol Point District has been envisioned as a smart and green town that pays homage to its heritage as a farming area, said the HDB yesterday.

The projects - the 1,172-unit Punggol Point Cove and 940-unit Punggol Point Woods - are expected to be completed by 2023.

They are located next to the new Punggol Coast MRT station, to open in the same year. The units are among some 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats to be launched this year.

One of the key features of Punggol Point is a new heritage trail along Old Punggol Road, which was once the main transportation route for farmers and fishermen plying their wares from Punggol to Serangoon.

This will be pedestrianised and become a 1.5km trail offering a seamless connection from MyWaterway@Punggol to Punggol Jetty.

The heritage trail will have a 10m green buffer zone on both sides of the carriageway, preserving "the rustic ambience, green tunnel effect and undulating terrain of Old Punggol Road", said the HDB.

An old bus stop that once served the only two buses in the area has also been retained.

The HDB has also promised easy access to dining, retail and recreational facilities in the area through public transport, walking, cycling and, possibly, autonomous buses and on-demand shuttles in the future.

In addition, housing projects will be designed to allow residents and visitors to enjoy the seafront.

They will be integrated with the existing Punggol Promenade through green spaces and parks.

The transformation of the area, once rural farmland and rubber plantations, was cited by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his National Day Rally speech on Aug 19 as an example of long-term planning coming to fruition. He had unveiled the plans for a modern Punggol 11 years ago.

The BTO flats will be in a brand-new waterfront district - the fifth of seven planned for the town, the HDB said in a statement yesterday. Punggol Town will have 11 districts in total.

Some 25,700 flats in the first four waterfront districts have been offered across 31 BTO projects, with a close to 100 per cent take-up rate, the HDB said.

An exhibition on the plans for Punggol Point District will be held at the HDB Hub Sales Atrium from tomorrow. The public can visit the exhibition, and share what they would like to see along the heritage trail, said the HDB.

ERA Realty key executive officer Eugene Lim said the new flats are unique because they offer a sea view.

"Compared to the man-made waterway, this one offers a view of the open sea. It's not usual that we have this for new HDB flats."

Punggol resident Tracy Peh, 40, welcomed the trail, which she said would benefit current residents and future generations. Said the customer relations manager: "The heritage trail will help new generations get a sense of the changes."

SEE HOME