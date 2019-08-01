18,000 HDB residents to get Ikea recycling bins

SINGAPORE -Some 18,000 residents in new HDB precincts will receive vouchers this month to redeem free recycling bins at Ikea.

This initiative, jointly organised by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Ikea Singapore, is an effort to inspire more households to recycle.

The bins are designed to be durable, washable, functional, and come in neutral colours.

They are made from 60 per cent recycled plastic, and is designed with a prominent blue recycling label, which comes with recycling tips, advising households to ensure that recyclables are free from food and liquids, and to rinse bottles and containers before recycling them.

Eligible residents in Built-to-Order (BTO) flats in new HDB precincts such as MacPherson, Bidadari, Sembawang and Sengkang, will receive their voucher by mail.

The vouchers can be redeemed at Ikea's branches in Tampines and Alexandra.

Households can empty the bins in the main recycling bins and chutes at their blocks.



The initiative is the result of household recycling surveys conducted last year by MEWR and NEA. PHOTO: NEA, IKEA SINGAPORE



The initiative is the result of household recycling surveys conducted last year by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) and NEA, which found that convenience was indicated as an important enabling factor for recycling.

Respondents also revealed that the most common reason for not recycling was that they had too few items to recycle.

"We are happy to work with Ikea Singapore to encourage households to make recycling a daily household routine," said Mr Tan Meng Dui, CEO, NEA.

"For the HDB households which will benefit from this new initiative, the in-home recycling bin makes recycling things more convenient than disposing them as garbage. This is happening for the first time in an HDB living environment.

"The recycling bin also brings the 'recycling right' message right into the homes of these residents."

Mr Tan added that the NEA will continue to encourage the public to recycle more and do so correctly.