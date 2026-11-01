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1,310 BTO flats in Sembawang go on sale in November; under three years’ wait for them

Sembawang Anchor will have 1,310 units of two-room flexi, as well as three-, four- and five-room flats on a site in Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive.

SINGAPORE – A total of 1,310 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the new Sembawang North housing estate will be offered in November, Housing Board’s last sales exercise of 2026.

The wait for these flats is two years and 10 months.

Two other projects, in Bayshore and Tengah, with a total of 2,875 flats will also be offered in the November sales exercise, HDB said on Nov 1.

These flats have a wait of three years and two months .

In all, 4,661 flats with shorter waits of less than three years would be launched in 2026, fulfilling the board’s commitment to launch more than 4,000 such flats this year.

HDB said it is on track to meet its target of launching 12,000 flats with shorter waiting time from 2025 to 2027. Including the flats to be launched in November, it has offered a total of 9,351 such flats so far.

It did not reveal the date of the November sales exercise , which will see the increased income ceiling of $16,000 for families and $8,000 for singles take effect.

Sembawang Anchor , which will be launched in this exercise, will have 1,310 units of two-room flexi, as well as three-, four- and five-room flats on a site in Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive. One of the six blocks will have rental flats.

Amenities within the development include a pre-school, an eating house, a supermarket and shops. A new neighbourhood centre and a park are planned close to the project, HDB said.

November’s Bayshore Oasis project, located in the new Bayshore neighbourhood in Bedok, is near Bayshore MRT station.

November’s Bayshore Oasis project, located in the new Bayshore neighbourhood in Bedok, is near Bayshore MRT station. PHOTO: HDB

It offers 855 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats across four blocks, one of which will have rental flats.

There will be a pre-school, a minimart and shops in the area bounded by Bayshore Drive and Bayshore Walk.

Another Bayshore project, whose name has not yet been disclosed, will be launched in the upcoming sales exercise.

It is adjacent to Bayshore Oasis and offers 1,640 units, comprising two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats.

When Plantation Dew in Tengah is launched in November, it will be the first BTO project offered in the neighbourhood since October 2023.

When Plantation Dew in Tengah is launched in November, it will be the first BTO project offered in the neighbourhood since October 2023. PHOTO: HDB

It comprises 710 units of two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats, as well as three-generation flats. Rental flats are offered among the project’s five blocks.

Bounded by Tengah Garden Avenue, Plantation Walk and a future park, the project will have an eating house, a minimart, shops and a pre-school.

It is located within a five- to 10-minute walk from two MRT stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line, scheduled to open in stages between 2028 and 2029.

Plantation Dew will offer open concept “white flats” without internal partition walls between living and bedroom spaces, giving home owners greater flexibility to customise their homes.

It will be the third BTO project to offer such flats, and the first to offer the format for five-room flats.

“Depending on their needs and preferences, buyers can create larger bedrooms, more spacious living and dining areas, or dedicated spaces for working from home and hobbies,” HDB said.

Buyers can opt for the white flat layout when they are invited to book a flat. Otherwise, they will receive the standard layout with walls.

In the upcoming sales exercise, four other projects will be on offer in Bedok, Geylang, Toa Payoh and Yishun.