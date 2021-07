About one in three buyers of a Housing Board resale flat has paid above market valuation this year, amid steadily rising prices for such flats. This is up from one in five last year. However, the median cash over valuation (COV) paid by buyers remains at $0 each year, according to figures from the Ministry of National Development.

