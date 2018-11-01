Household gas tariffs up 2.3% from Nov till year end

Gas tariffs for households will increase by 2.29 per cent from today till Dec 31, City Gas said yesterday.

This means an increase of 0.44 cent per kilowatt hour, from 19.23 cents per kwh to 19.67 cents per kwh.

City Gas said the increase was due to rising fuel costs, which have gone up since the last quarter.

It added that it reviews gas tariffs according to guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, and that the current tariff increase had been approved by the gas industry regulator.

From next year, City Gas will review and publish the approved gas tariffs for each three-month period, beginning with January to March.