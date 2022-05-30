Boom time for air-con vendors, ice cream shops

The recent hot spell has brought good news for some businesses.

More people are asking their barbers and hairdressers for shorter hairstyles.

The demand for cooling products such as air-conditioners and fans has increased and requests for air-con servicing, repair and installation services have risen.

Food and beverage outlets have also been busier because of the hot weather, especially those selling ice cream and dessert.

Public swimming pools are getting more crowded as well. ActiveSG said there was a 26 per cent increase in traffic at swimming pools between May 1 and 23, compared with the same period in 2019.