A woman resting under an umbrella on a lounge chair at the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade under the hot sun yesterday. Singapore endured sweltering temperatures, with the mercury hitting 35.3 deg C at Marina Barrage. The weatherman has forecast fair and warm weather for the first few days of the second half of July, but there will be some respite with rainfall predicted for the rest of the month. While hot and dry conditions are typical for the month of July in Singapore, they are not as common across Europe, which recorded unprecedented temperatures yesterday. Scientists warned that the heatwave engulfing the continent is a consequence of global warming, and things can only get worse if greenhouse gas emissions keep rising.