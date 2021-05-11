Hostel residents offered Covid-19 jabs due to higher infection risk

Hostel residents in universities are being offered Covid-19 vaccinations as they stay in a communal setting and are at higher risk of infection.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Education gave these reasons in confirming the move yesterday. Last week, The Straits Times reported that some students from Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore staying on campus received SMS messages from MOH offering them Covid-19 vaccination shots.

The ministries said yesterday they have been working together on the possibility of prioritising hostel residents for vaccination, as the communal setting in hostels has the potential for rapid transmission and outbreaks of the virus.

Students and staff staying in university hostels offered the vaccination shots can book a slot at community vaccination centres islandwide.

The move comes as Singapore is in the midst of vaccinating more than 150,000 teachers and staff in educational institutions, from pre-schools to polytechnics. It also comes ahead of the extension of the vaccination programme to residents aged below 45 from next month.

The ministries said yesterday: "Individuals who are medically eligible to take up the vaccination are strongly encouraged to do so when offered, to safeguard their health and that of the wider community."