Hostel or hotel stay for homeless during circuit breaker

They spend their nights sleeping rough in the open and sometimes, on park benches and at void decks.

But since the start of Singapore's circuit breaker on April 7, about 50 of these people without a proper roof over their heads have been put up at about 30 hostels and hotels across the island, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

They were sent there in the interim while waiting to be housed at transitional shelters or in accommodation referred to as Safe Sound Sleeping Places during the circuit breaker period, the ministry said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

These rough sleepers are typically homeless owing to various underlying matters such as financial and family issues, which could include conflicts between family members.

Some among them are affected by travel restrictions. The Straits Times understands they could include Singaporeans or permanent residents who do not reside here but live in homes in Malaysia and commute to Singapore.

Their interim stay at hostels and hotels provides immediate accommodation for a few nights while social service agencies (SSAs) arrange for their admission into shelters, said the MSF. It added: "The SSAs will follow up with clients who are temporarily housed at the hostels and hotels until they are admitted into shelters, or have returned to other housing arrangements."

Last month, the Minister for Social and Family Development, Mr Desmond Lee, told Parliament nearly 300 homeless people sought help from aid network Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (Peers) during the circuit breaker period.

Peers was launched last July, bringing together the MSF, other government agencies and community partners to help the homeless in Singapore.

Comprising 26 SSAs, public agencies and community groups, it manages shelters and provides social support to meet the needs of the homeless.

During the circuit breaker period, which ended yesterday, there was a greater need for resources to help the homeless and rough sleepers.

That led to 27 more organisations joining the Safe Sound Sleeping Places network, bringing the total number of organisations involved to 35. The places they operate allow guests to remain during the day and provide meals, and altogether can accommodate about 700 people.

The 35 organisations that run such places include religious groups such as Kassim Mosque, the Anglican Diocese of Singapore, Ang Mo Kio Methodist Church, Tao One and Assyakirin Mosque.

The Housing Board has also provided vacant rental flats.