Hospitals activating measures to mitigate crunch at emergency departments: MOH

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is aware of the crowded situation in public hospital emergency departments (ED) for the past few months. It said the situation has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its spokesman said hospitals will activate measures to mitigate the “peak periods of congestion” at EDs.

“These measures include activating inpatient teams to tend to patients at the EDs so that treatment can start expeditiously; creating additional beds in the wards and holding spaces in the EDs; and transferring patients to the wards as soon as possible for ward’s team to extend care,” said the spokesman.

It added that to free up beds for the influx of patients from ED, the wards expedite the discharge of patients who no longer require acute care. Some are discharged to step-down facilities such as community hospitals or nursing homes.

He added: “Those who no longer need acute care but still require some time to arrange for their post-discharge care may be transferred to Transitional Care Facilities.”

The first such facility was set up using several wards within Sengkang Community Hospital with 164 beds .

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in August: “We are progressively converting Connect@Changi Hall 10 from a Covid-19 Treatment Facility to a Transitional Care Facility, making a total of 364 TCF beds by end-September.”

Mr Ong said TCFs can be used by patients, “including those who might be staying in the hospital and waiting for nursing home places”.

But the MOH spokesman added: “Despite these measures in place, there will be instances where specific hospitals find it challenging to cope due to an unexpected large surge of patients.

“MOH will then assess if there is available capacity in other public hospitals and activate Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance diversions to balance the load across the hospitals.”

An SCDF spokesman said: “SCDF works closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to manage diversion cases. Should there be a need to divert cases away from certain hospitals, MOH promptly alerts the SCDF Operations Centre.”

He added that the SCDF is monitoring the situation closely and prioritises “critical life-threatening medical emergencies” while refusing to convey non-emergency cases to hospital.