Honouring a mum who made an impact

Ms Bibi Fatimah Sheikh Muhammad (centre), 55, was presented with the Exemplary Mother Award, which honours mothers from all walks of life who have made an impact on their family members and the community, from Muslim organisation Jamiyah Singapore yesterday. She was joined on stage at the ceremony held at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore by (from left) Ms Sim Ann, who is Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Communications and Information as well as adviser to the awards panel; Ms Claire Chiang, senior vice-president of Banyan Tree Holdings and chairman of the panel of judges; President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee. A new category, the Exemplary Young Mother Award, to pay tribute to mothers under the age of 40 who have persevered amid adversity, nurtured their children with good values, succeeded in their careers and contributed to society, was given out. For working three jobs to support her husband and three children after her husband was diagnosed with cancer, Ms Ju Ann Thong, 35, was the inaugural winner and received a cash prize of $2,000, a plaque and a certificate.