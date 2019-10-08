Honoured for helping heart attack victim

Dunman High School student Ng Wen Min was studying for the upcoming A-level examinations in her school's indoor sports hall last month when she heard a call for help.

A group of men, who had been playing basketball on campus, were looking for someone who knew how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after their teammate suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

Wen Min, 18, who acquired CPR skills in the St John Brigade, set her books aside and rushed over to help the man who had blacked out.

Her quick reactions, as well as the timely responses of others including her schoolmates, saved the 44-year-old man's life.

Four of them - Wen Min and her schoolmates Lim Qi Yang, 18, and Valerie Liau Xuan Xuan, 17, as well as Dunman High School teacher Ang Eng Choon, 60 - received the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award.

The award recognises members of the public who have helped to save lives and whose actions involved an element of self-risk.

Another two - student Zhang Yiying, 17, and Dunman High School alumnus Ken Teo Rong Jye, 54 - received the SCDF Community First Responder Award.

This award is presented to members of the public who have rendered assistance to others in distress, saved property, or both.

All six were given their awards yesterday.

Recalling the incident that took place at 7.40pm on Sept 2, Wen Min said she rushed over to the heart attack victim, Mr Koh Aik Koon, and performed CPR on him after realising he was not breathing and lacked a pulse. It was her first time performing CPR outside of her training.

"I was very nervous, but I remembered this was what I had been trained in, so I applied the knowledge I had," said the Integrated Programme student. "I'm thankful I had the opportunity to be there at the right moment to help him."

Meanwhile, her schoolmates Qi Yang and Valerie, who were nearby and equipped with first-aid skills, helped Mr Ang and Mr Teo set up an automated external defibrillator.

Singapore Civil Defence Force full-time national serviceman Daniel Wong also helped by performing CPR on Mr Koh. The 20-year-old was having dinner nearby when he was notified of the incident on the myResponder app, and ran over to the school to help. He will receive the Service Excellence Award at a later date.

Mr Koh, who works as a building management staff member, said he was very thankful to all the people who helped him. "I don't know how to repay my angels," he said.