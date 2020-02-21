Honing their water survival skills

Madam Rajespari A. Muthiah, Madam Ithniah Ismail and Madam Wee Peck Hoon are all members of the North West SwimSafe Club. The North West Community Development Council yesterday launched a new North West SwimSafe Programme, which aims to improve members' water survival skills and educate them on the importance of water safety. The programme is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 21 and above living in the North West District. As of Dec 31 last year, the club had 1,500 members, of which almost 90 per cent are above the age of 50.