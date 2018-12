President Halimah Yacob chatting with 78-year-old Daisy Tay Gek Thin during a visit to the Handicaps Welfare Association (HWA) yesterday. The President, accompanied by HWA executive director Subrata Banerjee, was dropping in on an art room where Ms Tay and others were in the midst of a painting class. Madam Halimah visited the association in Whampoa Drive to observe the programmes and facilities that have been put in place to help people with disabilities integrate into society.