Hong Lim, Chong Boon markets and food centres to reopen on Tuesday after closure due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Hong Lim Market and Food Centre and Chong Boon Market and Food Centre will reopen on Tuesday (Aug 3) after more than two weeks of closure due to Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) encouraged customers who live near these markets and hawker centres to patronise the stalls, which have been disinfected and thoroughly deep cleaned.

Said the NEA: "The stallholders are currently preparing for the resumption of business operations and bringing in their goods and supplies."

On July 16, the Ministry of Health announced that Hong Lim Market and Food Centre would be shut to break the chain of virus transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises. The next day, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre was closed for the same reason.

Both were linked to the cluster associated with Jurong Fishery Port, which had 1,027 cases as at noon on Saturday (July 31).

The NEA added that checking in using the TraceTogether app or token is mandatory at these centres as part of tighter safe management measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On July 20, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that visitors will be required to check in at all wet markets and hawker centres.

Similar to the case at other markets and hawker centres, all stallholders and stall assistants at Hong Lim and Chong Boon are now tested every 14 days for the virus, said the NEA.