Hong Kong passport holders don't need visas to enter Singapore, contrary to social media claims: ICA

SINGAPORE - Contrary to false claims circulating on WhatsApp and social media, Hong Kong passport holders do not need to apply for a visa to enter Singapore, the Republic's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Nov 21).

ICA said in a statement that there has not been a change to the existing policy for both Hong Kong passport and document of identity holders.

The visa requirement is only necessary for Hong Kong document of identity holders, as the city's passports and documents of identity are different sets of travel documents.

According to the Hong Kong Immigration Department's website, Hong Kong residents who are not eligible for the city's passport may apply for a document of identity for visa purposes. The documents of identity can serve as their travel documents and are valid for seven years.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong also clarified the matter on its Facebook page on Monda.

ICA urged the public not to spread such rumours and to check official information sources such as the authority's website at www.ica.gov.sg