Honestbee shuts its supermart till Feb 23

Food and grocery delivery company Honestbee has suspended operations at its Habitat supermarket starting yesterday as the coronavirus outbreak spreads further in Singapore.

The supermarket in Pasir Panjang will be closed until Feb 23 and this may be extended if necessary, the company said in a statement.

The decision was made as the number of coronavirus infection cases increased and the supermarket saw "a significant reduction in walk-in traffic".

Honestbee will continue to deliver groceries ordered online.

The company said it is taking proactive steps to manage its response to the virus outbreak.

"All related staff have been reminded to maintain good personal hygiene at all times, and will be provided with hand sanitisers and face masks."

Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition level from code yellow to code orange last Friday. Code orange means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact.

Clara Chong