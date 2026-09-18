HomeTeamNS offering free 3-month gym access to members affected by True business closures

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True Fitness and True Yoga in Singapore were abruptly shut down on Sept 10 over market competition and cost pressures.

SINGAPORE – HomeTeamNS members affected by the recent closures of True Fitness and True Yoga can apply for a complimentary three-month membership with the organisation’s Fitness Workz gyms.



The offer is available to True Fitness or True Yoga members who are Home Team national servicemen and Home Team officers.

In a statement on Sept 18, HomeTeamNS said the complimentary gym membership was aimed at “providing continued access to fitness facilities and helping (members) maintain their well-being and fitness routines during this transition”.

To activate the free membership, visit any Fitness Workz gym between Sept 16 and Oct 15 and present proof of your current True Fitness or True Yoga membership, as well as proof that you are a Home Team NSman or Home Team officer.

Alternatively, visit the Fitness Workz booth at the REAL Run Race Entry Pack Collection event at Marina Square on Sept 19 and 20 for help activating the membership.

True Fitness and True Yoga in Singapore were abruptly shut down on Sept 10, with their Hong Kong parent company citing market competition and cost pressures as reasons for their closure.

Parent company Kontafarma China Holdings said the directors of True Yoga and True Fitness had passed resolutions saying they could not continue their businesses owing to their liabilities.

Following the announcement, the Consumers Association of Singapore said True Fitness and True Yoga members had reported losses of more than $609,000 from unused memberships, packages and services.