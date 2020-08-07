Homemade treats, workout beats for National Day

Those looking for National Day-themed desserts, followed by an intense workout to sweat it out, will be spoilt for choice this weekend.

The Straits Times contacted several home-based bakers and fitness instructors looking to mark National Day in a special way.

NATIONAL DAY WORKOUTS

To commemorate Singapore's 55th birthday, fitness content creator Cheryl Tay will be joining local fitness instructors at Grityard gym for a 40-minute session involving 55 repetitions of 20 exercises on Aug 9.

The physical class in College Road near Outram Park is limited to 15 people at $9 a person. But the challenge will be live streamed for others to try at home at $5 a person.

Ms Tay said the workout will require minimum equipment which can be easily replaced with common household items.

More information can be found on Instagram at @grityardsg

Similarly, personal fitness centre D'Fitness founder Darren Stephen Lim, 42, will be posting about mobility and self-care on his Instagram (@dslasher) today before doing a total body conditioning workout covering five exercises on Aug 9.

Armed with more than a decade of personal training experience, he hopes the National Day session will be useful as a foundation for beginners and a way for intermediate or advanced fitness enthusiasts to bridge a gap in their workout regime and stay resilient.

NATIONAL DAY DESSERTS

The Cocoa Spatula Ms Valerie Koh, 24, is selling a $22 raspberry cheesecake brulee brownie for National Day.

The 121/2-cm diameter brownie is baked in her Bedok North Avenue 4 flat.

Orders can be placed at www.thecocoaspatula.com, with 10 per cent of profits from the brownie sales this month going to food charity Food From The Heart, which distributes food to lower-income households.

To mark Singapore's 55th year of independence, Ms Koh is offering 55 per cent off the third brownie purchased from Aug 8 to 18.

For more information, go to The Cocoa Spatula's Instagram page @thecocoaspatula

Gratus Bakery This vegan bakery is taking a detour from its French desserts to offer a pandan coconut layered cake for those craving local flavours this National Day.

The cake, baked by 23-year-old Levine Thio, consists of layers of pandan cake encased in a vegan pandan custard. It is free from artificial colouring or flavouring as the pandan flavour comes from freshly juiced pandan leaves.

The cake will be featured in Gratus' monthly bake sale box, which features a variety of different flavours for $29. The whole cake can also be bought for $58 or $68.

Direct message @gratus.sg on Instagram or e-mail ordergratus@ gmail.com to order. Use the promo code NDP2020 at the checkout for 9 per cent off this weekend.

Brooks and Carter Bakery Out of her home in Tampines, baker Nicole Lim, 23, has prepared a $23 white chocolate tart set as well as a $47 red velvet basque burnt cheesecake to go with Singapore's red and white colours.

The tarts come in mixed fruit, strawberry and raspberry flavours and are filled with white chocolate and a vanilla crust.

The cheesecake, 15cm in diameter, has a smooth and creamy interior contrasted with a burnt top.

Ms Lim said: "Over past years, I observed some bakeries coming up with NDP-themed desserts and decided to take up the challenge this year."

Orders can be made through WhatsApp 9387-7225, or through Instagram at @brooksandcartersg

One O Ne Patisserie Baker Yvette Chek is offering a cream cake with strawberries cut to form the crescent and stars of the Singapore flag.

The strawberry cream cake comes in a dessert box ($25) accompanied by two slices of pandan gula cake and a slice of rose chiffon cake.

Miss Chek, 34, decided to restart her home bakery in April after she quit her job and the pandemic derailed plans to pursue a patisserie diploma in Tokyo.

Inquires can be made on Instagram @one.o.nepatisserie or www.take.sg/s/6597689475