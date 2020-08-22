This is home, truly...

I found myself questioning what Singapore meant as a home as every single fellow officer cadet around me loudly sang the words of Kit Chan's famous National Day song during a route march, while I silently marched ahead, not knowing a single word.

Having moved to Australia at the age of eight, then gone on a scholarship representing Australia to an international school in the United States, I questioned how "Singaporean" I truly was in moments like this.

An earlier moment when my Singaporean identity came into question was when my parents showed me the enlistment letter that had come from the Ministry of Defence, four days after my admission letter to study law in the United Kingdom, which could not be deferred.

I found myself at a challenging crossroads - deciding between a career path that I had dreamt of since I was 12, and a duty to a country that had ceased to be home for over 12 years.

As Hindus, my parents had instilled in me the principle of dharma. Dharma can be understood as living in alignment with our higher values, which also constitutes the duty we have to our family, country, global community and environment.

Though it appeared to be a challenging decision, it was clear because it had been 18 years in the making. I tore up my admission letter and returned to Singapore to serve full-time national service because compromising on my principles by not serving was training myself to make moral compromises when I knew the right - but more difficult - path.

Where I know I must be...

Ten years later, having worked in the United Nations in New York, in corporate law in London and Sydney, and impact investment in Melbourne, it is dharma which once again brings me home to Singapore.

Dharma shaped my decision to leave the security of corporate law to set up an advisory firm focused on impact investment so I could serve people and the environment through my work. Impact investments are investments made with the intention to generate positive and measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.

The challenges Asia faces include climate change, rapid urbanisation, an ageing population and the rise of cardiometabolic diseases such as diabetes, stroke and heart failure, which are the leading causes of death and disability in both Singapore as well as the region. To achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, there is an estimated US$3 trillion (S$4.1 trillion) to US$5 trillion global funding gap.

These profound challenges and the scale at which they are growing demand resources beyond those of governments and development finance institutions. While it is not a panacea, impact investment could provide a valuable complement in addressing these challenges.

As a port city, Singapore has played a significant role in enabling trade and the flow of goods. Today, we are presented with a significant opportunity to be a global centre in catalysing the flow of capital into impact investment in the Asia-Pacific region. It is the opportunity to shape this and the duty I feel to maximise my positive contribution that has brought me home.

Where my dreams wait for me...

While we are still working through our own challenges, Singapore's fundamental transformation from independence has provided valuable lessons which are pertinent to sustainable development.

I now work on a number of impact sectors, including financing sustainable smart cities and transit-oriented development. As I collaborate with the institutions which have played a pivotal role in Singapore's transformation, and as we work on financing sustainable urban development in countries in emerging Asian countries such as India, the lessons we have learnt in our journey over the last 55 years provide valuable insights.

Integrated urban master-planning, resource efficiency, affordable housing and accessible mass transit solutions provide us with a unique capacity to shape the development of our region in a way that improves the lives of people and the environment.

Presenting this story of Singapore before global institutional investors in New York, London, Paris and Amsterdam, I am proud as a Singaporean to hear the regard they have for the progress we have made, and the trust we inspire when they know that Singaporean entities are at the helm of these projects.

Similarly, in healthcare, the Global Health Impact Partnership that we are co-leading with Dr Rajesh Dash at Stanford Medical School will be unlocking US$1 billion to invest in outcomes-based financing to improve health outcomes across disease groups, including cardiometabolic diseases and maternal and child health, with a strong focus on Asia.

In outcomes-based financing, institutional investors finance the upfront costs of preventative programmes, such as community health workers and the precision prevention artificial intelligence platform developed at Stanford, and realise a return from the savings delivered to outcome payers. Those outcome payers include government health schemes, employee health schemes and insurance companies.

Singapore is currently a front runner for the regional base for this work, because of the impression left on the Stanford team by the team at the Economic Development Board.

These opportunities to serve at scale have been enabled by being in Singapore, and are a realisation of the path I set out on when I first left corporate law to work in impact investment.

Where the river always flows

Who knows where the path ahead will take me, but I know that Singapore, and all that it represents, is a place that I call home.

The same sense of duty that was instilled in me as a Hindu, and as an infantry officer, guides my commitment to using impact investment as a tool to serve the world. It is this spirit, this sense of home that I will carry with me no matter where I go.

• Shanthakumar Bannirchelvam is passionate about developing scalable solutions to our global challenges, including health, climate change and urban development. He is managing partner of Global Impact Partners, an impact investment advisory firm serving people and the planet.

• This essay is from The Birthday Book 20/20: Seeing Clearly, published by The Birthday Collective, which puts out an annual anthology of essays on challenges and opportunities Singapore faces. This year's edition is edited by Selina Chong and Chua Jun Yan.

The book is being launched today from 2pm to 3 pm at the collective's Facebook page www.facebook.com/thebirthdaycollective