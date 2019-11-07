Home Team officers lauded for keeping Singapore safe and secure

Inspector Michelle Tan Lye Cheng, 39, has seen a lot - but a disturbing drug bust in 2016 at a chalet still stands out in her mind.

It involved a couple whose children not only witnessed their parents consuming drugs in their presence, but also their arrest, said Insp Tan, a specialist investigator at the Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) Investigation Division.

"The drugs were laid openly in the chalet room. I was struck by how the irresponsible actions of these drug abusers exposed their children to drug abuse and caused immeasurable emotional and psychological damage," she said.

For their outstanding work, efficiency and long service, Insp Tan and officers from various agencies were awarded medals as part of this year's Ministry of Home Affairs National Day Awards Investiture, held at The Star Performing Arts Centre yesterday.

The ceremony recognises Home Team officers for their contributions in keeping Singapore safe and secure. This year, a total of 684 medals were given out in five categories: the Commendation Medal, the Efficiency Medal, the Long Service Medal, the Long Service Medal (Police) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force Overseas Service Medal.

Insp Tan, who has spent 19 years with CNB, received the Efficiency Medal, which is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions and shown consistent diligence and dedication in their work. She now works with 20 to 30 investigators, looking into major drug cases.

"I have always wanted to join the law enforcement profession, especially the CNB, where the work is very specialised," she said.

Assistant Superintendent (ASP) S. Vikneshwaran, 45, who was awarded the Long Service and Efficiency medals, has worked with the Singapore Police Force for 25 years. He was involved in investigating a particularly challenging case of a Hong Kong national, who came to Singapore in 2014 with his special needs son and abandoned him at the Esplanade three hours after landing.

"After going through the case, we realised there was more (to it) than met the eye. We went through screenings, interviews, a lot of legwork to track the father down," he said.

ADVICE TO YOUNG POLICE OFFICERS Every case that first comes to us comes with many things to do - and you might not know where to start. But the attitude to persevere, keep going and uncover everything that you can, will lead you closer to your objective. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT S. VIKNESHWARAN, on the importance of not giving up.

To this day, ASP Vikneshwaran still feels that serving in the force and helping people bring him much fulfilment - even when the going gets tough.

His advice to young police officers? Never give up.

