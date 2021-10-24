Home recovery extended to cover some pregnant women

Fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients who are younger than 35 and less than 26 weeks pregnant will be allowed to recover at home after they are clinically assessed at selected hospitals.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong announced the expansion of the home recovery programme yesterday at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said pregnant women were included as its onboarding processes and medical support structures are now more established.

Meanwhile, more general practitioners will be recruited to provide telemonitoring support for those on the home recovery programme, the task force said.

The programme, rolled out on Sept 15, is now the default care management model for people infected with Covid-19 who have mild or no symptoms.

The ministry had been channelling almost three-quarters of the people infected with Covid-19 to the programme, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday.

This allows MOH to better prioritise resources to take care of the severely ill or vulnerable patients, the ministry said at the time.

But partially or unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and older, and vaccinated people aged 80 and older are not under the programme.

Children below one year old, and those aged one to four years who have been assessed to be clinically unsuitable for home recovery, may also need care at a hospital or a treatment facility.

Doctors said they include those with heath problems like heart diseases or bad asthma.

For those on home recovery, paediatrician volunteers have stepped forward to provide telemedicine care for them. This has helped to ease the load of hospitals and designated telemedicine providers, said MOH.