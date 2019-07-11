Home Briefs: Six arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury goods

Six arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury goods

Six people were arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury goods and apparel after police raided retail outlets at Far East Plaza.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday night that the four women and two men, aged between 26 and 54, were nabbed on Sunday during a 16-hour operation by the police's Criminal Investigation Department against seven retail outlets.

More than 500 pieces of trademark-infringing goods, such as footwear, watches, bags, caps and accessories, were seized during the raids. These goods have an estimated street value of about $80,000.

The police are investigating the cases. They said in a statement that they take a serious view of intellectual property right infringements. They added that they would not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

Anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Suspect in hotel-room booking scam nabbed

A man believed to be involved in more than 100 cases of e-commerce hotel-room booking scams was arrested on Tuesday. The money involved in the scams amounted to more than $40,000.

Police said in a statement yesterday that the 31-year-old man had deceptively presented himself as a genuine hotel business owner and roped in at least 10 unsuspecting Carousell users to help him list discounted hotel bookings for sale.

Victims found that they could not contact the sellers after transferring the deposit payments.

Police advised members of the public to remain vigilant in guarding against such scams, especially if they are approached by strangers to advertise their goods and services in exchange for a fee.

Four teens held over carpark vandalism

Four teenagers have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the walls of a garden at a Boon Lay carpark. The police said yesterday they were alerted two days ago at 4.45pm, after graffiti was spotted on the walls of the rooftop garden of the Block 183 Boon Lay Avenue multi-storey carpark.

The youths, aged between 13 and 14, were arrested by Jurong Police Division officers with the help of images from police cameras and ground inquiries.