Home Briefs: AVA recalls kaya brand from Malaysia

AVA recalls kaya brand from Malaysia



PHOTO: AVA



The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) has recalled a brand of kaya or coconut jam over suspected contamination and advised customers who bought the affected product not to eat it.

A bottle of Frezfrut Natural Goodness Kaya, which is from Malaysia, was suspected to have been contaminated with pest droppings during the manufacturing process. The affected batch has the label indicating "Use by 05 Feb 2020" and weighs 220g.

Equinox's hygiene grade downgraded

Sky-high restaurant Equinox at Swissotel The Stamford has had its food hygiene grade downgraded to "C" by the National Environment Agency.

NEA said 51 people reported having symptoms of gastroenteritis, or stomach flu, after eating oysters from the restaurant. Swissotel's spokesman said it had carried out investigations after receiving diners' feedback and changed its oyster supplier.