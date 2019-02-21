Home Briefs: 11 nabbed over illegal marine gas oil sale

11 nabbed over illegal marine gas oil sale

Police yesterday said they have arrested 11 men for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil.

The men, aged between 22 and 44, were caught at sea off Jurong Island by the Police Coast Guard in a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Six were from a craft belonging to a marine service provider and are believed to have stolen two metric tonnes of marine gas oil. They are expected to be charged today with criminal breach of trust as a servant.

They had sold the oil to five crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat, which has been seized for investigations. The five are also expected to be charged today with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Two caught trying to enter S'pore illegally

Two persons were arrested for attempting to enter Singapore illegally on Feb 10, the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

The Police Coast Guard and ICA had detected a wooden boat heading towards Singapore with two people - aged 16 and 21 - on board in the waters off East Coast Park at 10.46pm that day. They were intercepted and later arrested at 11.33pm.

The Straits Times understands that both are Indonesian nationals.

The man was jailed for six weeks and given four strokes of the cane, while the boy was given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution.

Under the Immigration Act, those convicted of attempted unlawful entry can be jailed for up to six months, and given at least three strokes of the cane.