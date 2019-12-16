Home-bathing service for seniors who are bed-bound

Mr Haron, an 84-year-old former cleaner, had not had a proper bath for at least six years after a stroke left him bedridden, incontinent and unable to speak.

His 73-year-old wife said she and their maid were unable to lift him from the bed onto a wheelchair to bathe him in the toilet. So, they used a towel to wipe him clean twice a day.

She said: "I feel so much better that the team from Montfort Care comes to bathe him so he doesn't smell. He is also happy that he is clean, and when he is happy, I am happy," she said, declining to reveal their full names.

Since about four months ago, Montfort Care has helped to bathe Mr Haron. His wife pays $15 for the service each time.

In November last year, Montfort Care, a charity which runs family service centres, among other services, started its home-bathing service for bed-bound seniors.

These elderly suffer from strokes, advanced dementia or other medical conditions and are unable to bathe themselves.

Its director of Eldercare Services, Ms Wang Yu Hsuan, said that for those who are bedridden, getting a regular bath is not easy, especially when their caregivers are also frail and elderly. So, they will only be wiped down with a towel in their beds, for example.

She said the lack of a proper bath affects their hygiene and self-esteem. Ms Wang added: "We have learnt that a bath is often taken for granted. Our clients don't feel comfortable and they are not happy they don't get a proper bath. Old and bed-bound people also want to look good and smell good."

So, the charity imported a special bathing tub, which cost a five-figure sum, from a vendor in Taiwan. The 10kg tub is assembled in the senior's home.

Related Story Door-to-door transport service for the disabled

Related Story Mobile clinic brings TCM service to frail elderly

A team of three staff is needed to bathe a person, including a nursing aide who checks on the senior's vital signs such as blood pressure and heart rate.

If his vital signs are all right, the elderly person is lifted into the bathtub - which is filled with warm water to aid blood circulation - and the staff will bathe him. They use a towel to cover the senior to protect his dignity.

So far, Montfort Care has given regular baths to 30 seniors, many of whom are in their 80s.

However, their youngest patient is a 34-year-old woman who suffers from cerebral palsy and is bed-bound. Her mother, who is in her 60s, cares for her and her sister, who is a stroke patient.

Families pay between $12 and $45 per bath, depending on their financial situation. Each session takes about two hours.

Ms Wang said there are no government subsidies for this service, and the bulk of the cost is subsidised by Montfort Care. It costs the charity $240 each time to bathe one person.

In Japan and Taiwan, the fees for a home-bathing service can be claimed under the national long-term care insurance, she said.

In Singapore, Montfort Care has received feedback from caregivers that clients enjoy the service, and many often sleep better after a good bath.

Ms Wang said: "The smiles on their faces is something the team often look forward to."

• Those interested to find out more can call on 9815-7190.