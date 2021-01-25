Home bakers gearing up to fulfil CNY orders

Last September, Ms Jacqueline Choo received an order for 700 pieces of mochi.

At the time, her home-based store Oh My Mochi was only five months old and she had to engage the help of both her husband and eldest daughter, as well as pull an all-nighter, to fulfil that order.

Four months on, with Chinese New Year around the corner and orders piling up, Ms Choo, 46, is confident she will not have to go through that again.

"I can make mochi a lot faster now, and if I get a huge order, I prepare the decorations one day in advance so I only need to focus on making the mochi on the day of delivery," said Ms Choo.

She has also stocked up enough ingredients to last about two months. They lie stacked against a wall in her living room.

COPING WITH CHINESE NEW YEAR ORDERS

Home bakers like Ms Choo are gearing up for the festive season and finding ways to cope with the surge in demand. Some have started working longer hours and set limits on the number of orders they can take.

Unlike established food businesses, home bakers here do not need a licence to operate.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing Board permit both HDB dwellers and private home owners to run small-scale businesses from home, provided that only members of the household are part of the business.

Ms Choo also works as a financial services director. Her family has played a huge role in ensuring she can fulfil the 150 to 200 orders she gets each month.

Her husband makes deliveries on weekends, while two daughters help to market her products.

Operating the business has brought the family closer, even though one daughter, Ms Shirley Lim, is studying in Australia. Ms Lim pitches in by managing the store's Instagram account. She also helped to design red packets for Chinese New Year.

Said the 22-year-old: "I enjoy helping out in small ways, even though I haven't been able to return to Singapore."

BAKING EVERY DAY

Mr Derick Goh, 40, started home bakery Dream Hearts last May during the circuit breaker period.

The former manager had quit his job as he did not want to be posted overseas during the pandemic.

The father of two is now a full-time home baker specialising in fortune cat-shaped pineapple tarts.

Mr Goh said: "Now that Chinese New Year is around the corner, I have no choice but to bake every day to keep up."

He has made sure he has enough ingredients to last through the festive season. He added: "There was a lot of trial and error involved, but I'm coping well now."

TROUBLE SECURING INGREDIENTS

Mr Jonas Lim, 30, and his wife Soh Rui Yi, 28, run home bakery Jo-Yi Bakery, which sells Taiwanese bread.

Since starting the business last May, they have struggled to get supplies of the special flour they use, which is imported from Taiwan.

Mr Lim said: "There are often delays in shipment, which affect our ability to fulfil orders. Our distributor has had to call other customers to beg them to lend us bags of flour."

Recently, they also had trouble getting pineapples - which they need for their seasonal pineapple tarts - from Malaysia because of the movement control order in force there.

The couple now order larger quantities of ingredients in advance. They have also learnt to cap daily orders at 20 to make sure they can cope.

Mr Lim said: "We wake up at 3am and sleep at 10pm. It was very tiring at the start but we've gotten used to it." He finds pockets of time to work while his wife bakes.

The pair never expected to run a home-based bakery, much less during a pandemic. When the circuit breaker started, Ms Soh, who was an event planner, found herself without income for four months as her company was badly affected.

Egged on by her husband, Ms Soh's years-long passion for baking turned into a way to supplement Mr Lim's income as an engineer.

Despite the challenges, Ms Soh said: "We've definitely gotten closer because of our business - it's a good thing."

Mr Lim added: "We make a good team. She covers my weaknesses and I cover hers."