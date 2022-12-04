Home again in S’pore: Group aids foreigners in search of their S’porean caregivers

SINGAPORE —Dozens of former Singapore expatriates around the world are going on social media to search for the domestic helpers who looked after them or their children in Singapore more than half a century ago.
They are contacting history enthusiasts on Facebook groups, hoping to glean clues about their former amahs and ayahs, who often became like part of the family.
Local history buff Thomas Toh, 51, checks the Facebook group In Praise of Amahs and Ayahs once a week to see if there is anyone who needs a hand.
He translates names that have been transliterated into English, lets them know where old places might be on Google Maps, and directs members to resources.
Said Mr Toh, a tutor: “Most of those in the group are servicemen who once lived in Singapore, Penang and Melaka who lost touch with their amahs or ayahs after they were repatriated.
“It is often quite difficult to find these women given that they were separated decades ago, but some manage to track down relatives of their amahs. They share photographs, which gives hope to others that they too can reunite with their amahs.”
The Facebook group with more than 450 members was started in 2016 by Ms Stephanie Keenan, 70, after she noticed the many stories shared of amahs and ayahs on other groups for former service families.
Said Ms Keenan, who lives in England: “I felt there was a need for a group to share memories and put members in touch with each other to hopefully find some answers to any lingering questions.”
She said families want to know what became of their nanny and if she is still alive, or if there are family members they can get in touch with.
Ms Keenan’s family had employed nannies as well when they lived in Africa and Malaysia in the 1950s and 1960s while her father was with the armed forces.
She said: “We loved our ayahs and amahs... Yet sadly, we did not keep in touch with any of them. Communication was not so easy in those days, especially when there were language differences.”
According to historian Jaime Koh, the trend of employing an amah or ayah was global, in that almost every family that could afford it, regardless of nationality and ethnicity, had such a servant. When families moved to another country, their nursemaids would sometimes also go with them.
Generally, ayahs referred to Indian nursemaids or nannies, while amahs were Chinese, said Dr Koh, adding that Cantonese amahs who hailed from Guangzhou in China were known as majie.
Dr Koh, who has researched how childhood in Singapore has evolved over the years, though not specifically amahs and ayahs, said the phenomenon really took off here in the 1930s, with the relaxation of immigration laws. Many women from Guangzhou arrived, looking for domestic work. These Cantonese majie became recognisable with their uniform of white tunic and black pants.
Some expatriates have had success in their searches, such as Ms Ingrid Schroder, 64, who was able to get in touch with the family of her late amah, Madam Rukiah.
The retired travel agent, who is from the Netherlands, had first posted on Facebook group Nostalgic Singapore, and was contacted by Madam Rukiah’s family in 2014 after Malay-language daily newspaper Berita Harian shared her story.
“I remember that Rukiah would sneak us food on a banana leaf and she would put her finger up to her lips because she didn’t want to get in trouble. She was my second mother, and she and her daughter Senipah were part of the family. I was devastated when my parents decided to emigrate to Australia in 1967,” said Ms Schroder.
While both Madam Rukiah and her daughter had died by 2014, Ms Schroder continues to keep in touch with the other members of the amah’s family on Facebook since meeting them in 2015.
“I’ve also reconnected with some people who I was friends with at the Dutch school in Singapore when I was 10. Even now, we still feel that Singapore is our home,” Ms Schroder added.
Others, however, like retired bomb disposal serviceman Andrew Fox, 83, and his wife Geraldine Fox, 81, are still in the dark about what became of the amahs to their three children but remain hopeful that they might find them one day.
The British couple arrived in Singapore in September 1963 and employed a young woman named Lim to look after their two-year-old son while Mrs Fox was hospitalised when pregnant with twin girls.
After the family moved from Paya Lebar to Oxley Rise, Lim found another amah, who called herself Alice, to replace her.
Alice did the housework and looked after the three children until the family returned in March 1966, said Mrs Fox, who was a housewife.
She said: “My last memory of her was when we were packing our boxes to come home to England. She sat on top of the boxes as my husband was hammering in the nails, saying, ‘If I could get into one of these boxes, I’d come with you.’
“If only we know where Alice and Lim are, we would love to meet up with them. Alice must be in her late 80s and Lim in her mid-70s if they are still alive.”