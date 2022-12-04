Home again in S’pore: Group aids foreigners in search of their S’porean caregivers

SINGAPORE —Dozens of former Singapore expatriates around the world are going on social media to search for the domestic helpers who looked after them or their children in Singapore more than half a century ago.

They are contacting history enthusiasts on Facebook groups, hoping to glean clues about their former amahs and ayahs, who often became like part of the family.

Local history buff Thomas Toh, 51, checks the Facebook group In Praise of Amahs and Ayahs once a week to see if there is anyone who needs a hand.

He translates names that have been transliterated into English, lets them know where old places might be on Google Maps, and directs members to resources.

Said Mr Toh, a tutor: “Most of those in the group are servicemen who once lived in Singapore, Penang and Melaka who lost touch with their amahs or ayahs after they were repatriated.

“It is often quite difficult to find these women given that they were separated decades ago, but some manage to track down relatives of their amahs. They share photographs, which gives hope to others that they too can reunite with their amahs.”

The Facebook group with more than 450 members was started in 2016 by Ms Stephanie Keenan, 70, after she noticed the many stories shared of amahs and ayahs on other groups for former service families.

Said Ms Keenan, who lives in England: “I felt there was a need for a group to share memories and put members in touch with each other to hopefully find some answers to any lingering questions.”

She said families want to know what became of their nanny and if she is still alive, or if there are family members they can get in touch with.

Ms Keenan’s family had employed nannies as well when they lived in Africa and Malaysia in the 1950s and 1960s while her father was with the armed forces.

She said: “We loved our ayahs and amahs... Yet sadly, we did not keep in touch with any of them. Communication was not so easy in those days, especially when there were language differences.”

According to historian Jaime Koh, the trend of employing an amah or ayah was global, in that almost every family that could afford it, regardless of nationality and ethnicity, had such a servant. When families moved to another country, their nursemaids would sometimes also go with them.

Generally, ayahs referred to Indian nursemaids or nannies, while amahs were Chinese, said Dr Koh, adding that Cantonese amahs who hailed from Guangzhou in China were known as majie.