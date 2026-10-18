Hom Yoga to close permanently following Valley Point redevelopment, Orchard Central exit

Months after announcing the closure of its Orchard Central branch, Hom Yoga’s remaining River Valley studio has also been slated to shutter.

SINGAPORE – Popular wellness studio Hom Yoga is set to close for good, with its last day of operations at Valley Point Shopping Centre on March 21, 2027.



This follows a Sept 30 announcement that the River Valley mall would be redeveloped.



On July 25, the brand had announced the closure of its Orchard Central studio, with its almost 14-year operation there ending on Nov 15, as the mall’s management would be taking back the premises. Then, it had said that it would be strengthening its River Valley outlet’s schedule in response.



In an Instagram post on Oct 17, Hom Yoga said that with the Orchard studio closing on Nov 15, it “had hoped River Valley would give us the time and space to thoughtfully build Hom’s next chapter”.



“However, between the rising costs of operating a studio, the challenge of finding a space that truly feels right and the limited time we have to bring our community through another transition, we chose to close with intention and care instead,” it added.



Customers with existing class packages, weekly or monthly memberships can continue to practise with the studio until its final day.

However, customers who wish to end their membership earlier may provide notice over e-mail seven days before their next billing cycle.



The brand said that it would also offer smaller class packages for its final five months, in addition to its regular weekly and monthly memberships.

“We are sharing this with you in advance so you have clarity and time to plan your practice,” it said, adding that it encourages customers to keep showing up and make full use of their practice in the months ahead.

“We want you to practise with us because you want to be here, without asking you to make a commitment that extends beyond the time we have left together,” it said.

The popularity of Hom Yoga has seen it receive much support from its followers.

In a comment on the Instagram post announcing the closure, one user wrote: “It has been such an honour and privilege for me to hold the space and be witness to countless journeys of evolution and personal growth too. Thank you Hom for being my home.”

Another comment from a yoga teacher at the studio said: “Beyond just a place where I teach, Hom has been a place that is safe to rest in, to explore, and to nurture.

“May we all continue to flow with the river of life and carry with us all that the space has instilled. The flame that has gone on to light many others will continue to live on through every one of us.”

In 2023, finance broker MoneySmart Singapore had named Hom Yoga as among the top 18 yoga studios in the country, alongside Yoga Inc, which also closed earlier in 2026.

Lifestyle website Miss Lobang and magazine Grazia Singapore had also in 2026 listed the brand among the top six and seven yoga studios in Singapore.

In its post on Oct 17 about frequently asked questions regarding the closure, Hom Yoga said that customers could support the brand simply by continuing to show up on the mat.

“Come for practice, return to the teachers and classes you love, and bring a new or old friend along with you. More than anything, we would love for these final months to feel full of practice, familiar faces and the community that has made Hom what it is,” it said.

The Straits Times has contacted Hom Yoga for more information.