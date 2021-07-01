Ho Kee Pau's supplier suspended, food sent to Nex outlet to be recalled

Consumers are being advised against eating food purchased from Ho Kee Pau's Nex outlet after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) yesterday found widespread pest infestations, such as cockroaches and rodent droppings, on the premises of a supplier.

The lapses were observed in the food preparation and assembly areas of HKP Food Technology's premises at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North.

During the inspection, the SFA also found the areas to be poorly maintained.

"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," said the agency in a statement.

It has suspended the food business operations of HKP Food Technology, which supplies food products to Ho Kee Pau's retail outlets, until further notice.

According to its Facebook page, there are 12 Ho Kee Pau outlets in Singapore.

The SFA also told Ho Kee Pau to recall food that was distributed to the Nex outlet yesterday, which included dim sum, traditional bao and pastries.

Meanwhile, the licensee of HKP Food Technology has been directed to rectify the lapses and take the necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises in the interest of public health.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times. SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act," it said.

The agency also advised the public not to patronise eateries that have poor hygiene practices and to provide feedback at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback